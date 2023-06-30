SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,558,935. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.52. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

