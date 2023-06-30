SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,529,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 4,920,618 shares.The stock last traded at $29.64 and had previously closed at $29.61.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $30.27.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.