SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Increased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $51,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $549,727,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,178 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,543,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,683.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,537,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $60.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average is $54.70.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

