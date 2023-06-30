Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Free Report) were down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.49 and last traded at $8.49. Approximately 108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPMYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 200 ($2.54) in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spirent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Spirent Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

