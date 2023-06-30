Stacy Bowman Sells 14,720 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) CAO Stacy Bowman sold 14,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $570,547.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 254,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,699. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stacy Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Stacy Bowman sold 13,571 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $539,040.12.

Chewy stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,097,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.25 and a beta of 0.76. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.33.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after buying an additional 112,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chewy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Chewy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chewy from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.65.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

