Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Down 82.7% in June

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2023

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFYFree Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 82.7% from the May 31st total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Standard Chartered Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,227. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

