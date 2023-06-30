Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Down 82.7% in June

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 82.7% from the May 31st total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Standard Chartered Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,227. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46.
Standard Chartered Company Profile
