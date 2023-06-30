Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Increased by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,045 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after purchasing an additional 487,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.04 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $75.73 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.47.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.