Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Raised by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.8% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.3 %

SBUX stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,728,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322,637. The company has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.47. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $75.73 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

