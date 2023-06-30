Status Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Status has a market cap of $90.24 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019461 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,500.00 or 1.00039535 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,753,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,753,075.744024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02315188 USD and is up 2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,075,279.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.