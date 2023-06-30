Status Reaches Market Capitalization of $88.38 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $88.38 million and $2.56 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019035 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,041.33 or 1.00019528 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,753,076 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,753,075.744024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02315188 USD and is up 2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,075,279.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.