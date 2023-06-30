Status (SNT) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Status has a market cap of $90.85 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017850 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00020056 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014234 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,409.61 or 1.00032150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,753,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,753,075.744024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02315188 USD and is up 2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,075,279.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

