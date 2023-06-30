Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. General Mills comprises approximately 2.3% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $15,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Insider Activity at General Mills

General Mills Price Performance

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,341 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,978 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $76.40 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

