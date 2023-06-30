Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys 10,666 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $42.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

