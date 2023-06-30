Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys 4,442 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Omnicom Group worth $13,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,696,000 after acquiring an additional 79,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 406,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,778 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC opened at $94.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $97.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

