Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,943 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.42. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $118.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

