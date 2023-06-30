Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $111.18 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.