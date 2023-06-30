Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 77,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,366,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,345,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 18,257.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,074,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,068,803 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $178.00 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Bank of America cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

