Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Raises Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up approximately 2.8% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $18,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $6,580,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $439.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $428.87 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.27.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.