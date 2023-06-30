Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.51

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$67.51 and last traded at C$67.35, with a volume of 44314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$66.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.20.

Stella-Jones Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.21. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of C$710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$711.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 4.571733 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

Further Reading

