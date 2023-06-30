Stephens Consulting LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.64 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

