Stephens Consulting LLC Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stephens Consulting LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE UNP opened at $204.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.67 and its 200 day moving average is $201.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.