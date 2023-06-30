Stephens Consulting LLC Grows Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 485.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 25,262 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 28.6% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 224,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,790 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:HOG opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 11.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

