Stephens Consulting LLC Has $22.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 13.5% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 94,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,023,000. Systelligence LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 227,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 44,930.6% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 2,024,125 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.90 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10. The company has a market cap of $102.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.78.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

