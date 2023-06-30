Stephens Consulting LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Stephens Consulting LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1952 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

