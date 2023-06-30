Stephens Consulting LLC Purchases 834 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.0% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $363.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $344.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.91. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

