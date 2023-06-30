STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives $223.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.00.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Insider Activity at STERIS
In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
STERIS Stock Performance
STE opened at $220.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.53, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.43 and a 200 day moving average of $195.35. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $227.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
STERIS Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 175.70%.
STERIS Company Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than STERIS
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.