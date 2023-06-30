STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives $223.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

STERIS Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in STERIS by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in STERIS by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in STERIS by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE opened at $220.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.53, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.43 and a 200 day moving average of $195.35. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $227.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 175.70%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

