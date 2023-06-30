Sterneck Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,599 Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Star during the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Star during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Star during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Star

In other Star news, CAO Garett Rosenblum sold 4,580 shares of Star stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $73,188.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,304.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Garett Rosenblum sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $73,188.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,304.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Asnas sold 8,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $136,007.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,743 shares of company stock valued at $485,444 in the last three months.

Star Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:STHO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.58. 8,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,197. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45. Star Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79.

Star (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($6.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.79 million during the quarter.

Star Profile

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects; and commercial real estate properties and loans that are marketed for sale or monetized.

