Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OWL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. 520,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,318. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 577.04 and a beta of 1.25. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $14.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.31.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $390.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.60 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 14.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 2,801.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on OWL. Citigroup began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.53.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

