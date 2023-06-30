Sterneck Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up 3.2% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:LRGF traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $44.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,803. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average is $41.18. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

