Steve Dubin Acquires 5,000 Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) Director Steve Dubin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,900 shares in the company, valued at $26,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Adicet Bio Stock Performance
ACET stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.43. 3,081,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,006. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $104.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.20.
Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ACET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adicet Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adicet Bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.
About Adicet Bio
Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adicet Bio
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.