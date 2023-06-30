Steve Dubin Acquires 5,000 Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) Director Steve Dubin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,900 shares in the company, valued at $26,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

ACET stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.43. 3,081,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,006. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $104.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.20.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 17.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 204.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adicet Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adicet Bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

