Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Given “Downgrade” Rating at 888

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

STC traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.30. The stock had a trading volume of 112,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,726. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $55.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.20). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 117,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,931,472. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,175 shares in the company, valued at $677,894.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 2,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,931,472. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

