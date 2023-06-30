Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.32. The stock had a trading volume of 664,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.05.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

