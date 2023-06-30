Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $15.39 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.6% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 56,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.35. 1,748,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,157,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

