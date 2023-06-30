Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 25th. 92 Resources reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.5 %

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.55. The stock had a trading volume of 724,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $126.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.