Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.9% during the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 21.2% during the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% during the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,086,543 shares of company stock valued at $445,911,136 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

NYSE:LLY traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $467.68. The stock had a trading volume of 674,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $468.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $432.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.95 billion, a PE ratio of 73.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

