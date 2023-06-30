Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $118.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.58.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,115.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Larry Barden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

