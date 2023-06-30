Stifel Nicolaus Raises Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $20.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CCL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.37.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.21. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,460.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,774,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,876 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2,422.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 2,186,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,482,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

