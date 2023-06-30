Stock Buyback Plan Approved by Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Board

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Ashland Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ASH traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.90. 749,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,847. Ashland has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $114.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.61 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

