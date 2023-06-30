StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

CLB opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $26.80.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $128.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 328.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 171.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

