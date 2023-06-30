StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

GROW stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 17.39%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 69,281 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

