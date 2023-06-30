StockNews.com Downgrades United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Buy

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

UTHR has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.67.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.75. 292,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,585. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.60. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $201.65 and a 12-month high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.84.

Insider Activity

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total transaction of $1,396,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,881.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,186.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total transaction of $1,396,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,519,881.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,374 shares of company stock worth $28,123,879. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

