StockNews.com Downgrades United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Buy

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
UTHR has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.67.
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of UTHR stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.75. 292,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,585. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.60. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $201.65 and a 12-month high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.84.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total transaction of $1,396,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,881.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,186.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total transaction of $1,396,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,519,881.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,374 shares of company stock worth $28,123,879. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
