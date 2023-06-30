StockNews.com Lowers EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) to Hold

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NPO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.53. The company had a trading volume of 157,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,834. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $76.14 and a 1-year high of $134.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,387,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 10.1% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 51,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.