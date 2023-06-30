StockNews.com Lowers Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Wabash National Stock Performance

NYSE:WNC opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.38 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $339,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

