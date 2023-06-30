StockNews.com Lowers Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

WIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised Wix.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Wix.com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.57.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $77.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.42. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $101.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $374.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

