StockNews.com Lowers Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIXFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

WIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised Wix.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Wix.com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.57.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $77.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.42. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $101.55.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIXFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $374.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

