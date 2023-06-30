StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,234 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,022,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 697,332 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,658 shares. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

