StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 237.2% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,689.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,815. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

