StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 276,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 355,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $40.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,770,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,636,240. The company has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

