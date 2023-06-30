StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,202,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,954,000 after acquiring an additional 559,580 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 748,287 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,554,000 after buying an additional 19,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 786,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,426,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.56. 121,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,962. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

