StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $10,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,946,000 after buying an additional 19,557,538 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245,763 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19,459.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,641,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,440 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.16. The stock had a trading volume of 422,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,747. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

