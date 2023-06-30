StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $122.49. 137,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,419. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.24.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

